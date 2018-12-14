Head to Head Survey: Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) & China Education Alliance (CEAI)

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) and China Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:CEAI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and China Education Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $251.66 million 5.44 $36.15 million $0.30 35.83 China Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than China Education Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and China Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 14.39% 11.17% 7.17% China Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of China Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and China Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 2 1 0 2.33 China Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.21%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than China Education Alliance.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats China Education Alliance on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

About China Education Alliance

China Education Alliance, Inc., an education service company, provides on-line education and on-site training services in the People's Republic of China. It is involved in the distribution of educational resources through the Internet. The company's edu-chn.com Website, an education network platform based on network video technology and data sources of education resources, offers database under the Famous Instructor Test Paper Store name that comprises approximately 350,000 exam and test papers, and courseware for college, secondary, and elementary schools, as well as video on demand services, which include tutoring of exam papers and techniques. It also provides on-site teaching and training services under the name of Classroom of Famed Instructors that primarily cover the education curriculum of junior, middle, and high schools. In addition, the company offers vocational and language training services; and an on-line vocational training service through 360ve.com Website, which is an Internet platform for training agencies and schools to offer their services. Further, it owns and operates two foreign language schools. China Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Harbin, the People's Republic of China.

