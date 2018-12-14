Head-To-Head Survey: Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB) vs. Hamilton Bancorp (HBK)

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Hamilton Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 5.38 $1.19 million N/A N/A Hamilton Bancorp $20.07 million 2.49 -$6.04 million N/A N/A

Gouverneur Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hamilton Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Hamilton Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Bancorp -25.09% -5.55% -0.60%

Volatility and Risk

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hamilton Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gouverneur Bancorp and Hamilton Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gouverneur Bancorp beats Hamilton Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, automobile loans, non-real estate commercial loans; and commercial and non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and northern Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Cambray Mutual Holding Company.

About Hamilton Bancorp

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Hamilton Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a range of banking services primarily to small and middle-market businesses, and middle-income individuals. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist primarily of the U.S. government agency, municipal and corporate bond obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, as well as equity securities of government-sponsored enterprises. Further, the company provides ATM, online banking, and remote deposit capture services. It serves employment sectors, including services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade, federal and local government, health care facilities, and finance related employment. The company serves customers through seven full-service banking offices located in Cockeysville, Pasadena, Towson, Rosedale, Ellicott City, and Baltimore City in Maryland. Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Towson, Maryland.

