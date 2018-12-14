Head-To-Head Survey: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNABY) versus Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Nextera Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Bhd N/A N/A N/A Nextera Energy Partners 13.55% 7.34% 2.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Nextera Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Bhd $10.94 billion 1.56 $1.59 billion N/A N/A Nextera Energy Partners $807.00 million 3.19 -$62.00 million $0.66 69.62

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Nextera Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextera Energy Partners 0 5 3 0 2.38

Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $46.93, suggesting a potential upside of 2.13%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out 272.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nextera Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats Tenaga Nasional Bhd on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. It operates and maintains thermal generation assets and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid, which is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north and Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals; and manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers. In addition, it provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and information and multimedia services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; power plants operation and maintenance; and training courses. Further, it assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; designs, engineers, procures, constructs, tests, commissions, operates, maintenances, and finances power plants; operates and maintains cooling plants; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and provides technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

