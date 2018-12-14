Heico (HEI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $93.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HEICO Corp.'s share price outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Increased demand for new products ranging from aftermarket replacement parts to repair and overhaul parts as well as services product lines has been fueling organic growth. Its operational performance also exhibits solid inorganic growth history, thanks to the disciplined acquisition strategy followed by the company. It also exhibits a solid financial flexibility. However, intense competition from existing and new competitors in a fragmented marketplace may harm its business operations. HEICO Corp. is subject to interest rate risk, in connection with the issuance of debt. Notably, the company’s interest expense increased 18% in fiscal 2017, annually. With the current U.S. economy being in favor of expanding interest rate, the credit market may not turn out to be much favorable for HEICO Corp.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEI. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Heico from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Heico from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Heico to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Heico from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heico has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $81.49 on Friday. Heico has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Heico news, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,643.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Culligan purchased 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,731.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heico by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,674,000 after buying an additional 287,080 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 603,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,985,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Heico by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 584,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,610,000 after acquiring an additional 226,270 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Heico by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 491,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Heico by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

