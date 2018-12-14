Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

HSII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,949. The company has a market capitalization of $645.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $192.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 256.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 273,915 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 64.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 212,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 83,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.