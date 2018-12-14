Heineken (HEINY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

HEINY stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Heineken has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

