Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $940.00

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 940 ($12.28) and last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 1842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 949 ($12.40).

In other Henderson Opportunities Trust news, insider Wendy Colquhoun acquired 1,000 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £9,850 ($12,870.77).

About Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

