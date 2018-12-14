Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

HCCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,863. The company has a market capitalization of $568.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $106,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $48,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,166 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $393,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 20.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 92,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

