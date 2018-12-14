Hershey Co (HSY) Stake Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 17.5% in the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Hershey by 8.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 108.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.4% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $161,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $5,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,881 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,554. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

