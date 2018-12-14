Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) will announce sales of $169.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.98 million and the lowest is $154.80 million. Hi-Crush Partners posted sales of $216.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will report full year sales of $850.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $835.40 million to $858.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $890.80 million, with estimates ranging from $745.20 million to $967.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hi-Crush Partners.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $213.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hi-Crush Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

In related news, insider William E. Barker sold 9,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $117,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 118,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCLP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hi-Crush Partners has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $467.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.64%. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.11%.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

