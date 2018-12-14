HiCoin (XHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $855,172.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, HiCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. HiCoin has a total market cap of $855,172.00 and approximately $3,103.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000279 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com.

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

