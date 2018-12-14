Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0931 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SNLN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,466. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

