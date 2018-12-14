Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Stake Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Separately, Sidoti cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE HI opened at $40.40 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Stake Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/hillenbrand-inc-hi-stake-lowered-by-loomis-sayles-co-l-p.html.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.