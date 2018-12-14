Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,955 Graham Co. (GHM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Graham at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 584,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Graham by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Graham by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 388,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Graham by 6.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.01. Graham Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

