Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 99,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 555.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after buying an additional 515,986 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 183,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 342.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 114,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

