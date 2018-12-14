Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $528,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.75 and a 52-week high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

