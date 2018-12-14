Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 4,810 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KXI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,544.4% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $179,000. East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $49.58 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $54.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

