Home Bancorp (HBCP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBCP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 139,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

