Home Depot (HD) Given a $195.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $195.00 target price on Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $173.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $194.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $1,278,172.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,692.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Home Depot by 203.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 84.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 162.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.