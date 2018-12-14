Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,043,569 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 9,137,412 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,842,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Pharma from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

Shares of HZNP opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Horizon Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a positive return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Pharma will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $8,795,794.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at $14,009,702.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 189.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 2,162.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 74.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/horizon-pharma-plc-hznp-sees-large-drop-in-short-interest.html.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.