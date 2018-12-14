HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) received a €46.00 ($53.49) target price from research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

HBH has been the topic of several other reports. equinet set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Commerzbank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.00 ($74.42).

Shares of HBH opened at €41.00 ($47.67) on Wednesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €65.60 ($76.28) and a fifty-two week high of €82.38 ($95.79).

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

