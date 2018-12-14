Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

Host Hotels and Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Host Hotels and Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

NYSE:HST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 437,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,398. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

