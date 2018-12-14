Hostess Brands (TWNK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hostess Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Hostess Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.70.

TWNK traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,219. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.34. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.64 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 57.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,622,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 953,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,715,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,272,000 after buying an additional 886,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 49.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,619,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 537,691 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 134.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

