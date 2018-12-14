HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Sells $2,669,920.66 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Dion J. Weisler sold 116,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $2,669,920.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,697,865.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $15.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 188.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in HP by 6,530.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

