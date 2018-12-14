Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 50,201 Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 194.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, insider Christopher Pappas sold 200,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $7,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,051,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,763,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Couri sold 9,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,007 shares in the company, valued at $576,412.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,119 shares of company stock worth $20,643,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

