Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,514 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,683,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,645,000 after acquiring an additional 668,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after acquiring an additional 480,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,253,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,697,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,403,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JMP Securities cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

