Huaneng Power International (HNP) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Huaneng Power International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huaneng Power International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HNP stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

