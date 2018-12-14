Humana (HUM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Humana’s shares have outperformed its industry’s growth in a year’s time. Moreover, it has witnessed its 2018 and 2019 earnings estimates move upward over the past 30 days. The insurer is well-poised for growth on the back of its strong Medicare business. Its top line has been witnessing an uptrend for the past several years. Sufficient generation of cash flow has helped the company take up many capital deployment initiatives aimed at enhancing its shareholder value. Acquisitions and dispositions made by the company have also led to business growth over the last few quarters. However, its rising level of expenses since 2010 persistently weighs on the bottom line. The company expects to witness rise in benefit expenses which will lead to an overall increase in operating expenses going forward.”

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. boosted their price target on Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $318.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $390.00 price objective on Humana and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.95.

HUM traded down $12.45 on Thursday, hitting $300.05. 25,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,508. Humana has a 52 week low of $242.00 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 598.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 134,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,453 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 445,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,721,000 after acquiring an additional 155,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 223,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

