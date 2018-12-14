Hyatt Hotels (H) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of H opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.29. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $541,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,828 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 245.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 54.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $211,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

