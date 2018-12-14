I Minerals (IMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Shares of I Minerals Inc (CVE:IMA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 7500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

About I Minerals (CVE:IMA)

I-Minerals Inc engages in the development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops potassium-feldspar, quartz, halloysite, and kaolin and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

