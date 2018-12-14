Ibio Inc (IBIO) Short Interest Update

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,309 shares, a decrease of 1.0% from the November 15th total of 562,097 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,196 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.67 on Friday. Ibio has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Ibio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

