Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.09

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 10468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

The stock has a market cap of $181.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.59.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,513.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

