Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

IDRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of IDRA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 147,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,473. The company has a market cap of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 8,513.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

