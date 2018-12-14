iEthereum (IETH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,884.00

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. iEthereum has a market cap of $377,225.00 and approximately $1,884.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iEthereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, iEthereum has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.02195912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00140574 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00174559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031172 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031279 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum’s launch date was October 14th, 2017. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,982,000 tokens. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum.

Buying and Selling iEthereum

iEthereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.