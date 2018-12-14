IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of IGM opened at C$32.36 on Friday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$31.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$831.99 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.32999964040839 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

