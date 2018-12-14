IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 14.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,104,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after buying an additional 2,284,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,933,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,605,000 after buying an additional 1,539,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,788,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,874,000 after buying an additional 1,015,032 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 230.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,217,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,721,000 after buying an additional 848,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 2,574.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 867,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,794,000 after buying an additional 834,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFO opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

