Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) CEO Sells $14,502,393.15 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $14,502,393.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,777 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,798.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ITW stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.04. 1,985,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 308,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 226,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

