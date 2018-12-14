Imperial Capital Weighs in on Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Analysts at Imperial Capital cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research report issued on Monday, December 10th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.67. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie set a $43.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of HA stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 129,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,650,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,283,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,363,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,694,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 233,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

