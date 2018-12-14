Imperial Oil (IMO) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.27.

IMO stock opened at C$35.53 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$33.43 and a 12-month high of C$44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.70999997458904 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

In other Imperial Oil news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total transaction of C$26,125.70.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

