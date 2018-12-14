IMS Capital Management Acquires New Position in Humana Inc (HUM)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3,030.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,217,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,719,000 after buying an additional 7,954,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Humana by 12.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,212,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,634,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Humana by 14.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,174,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,074,733,000 after purchasing an additional 391,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Humana by 153.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 500,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 303,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Humana by 5,891.4% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 288,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 283,728 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $312.50 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $242.00 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $390.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “IMS Capital Management Acquires New Position in Humana Inc (HUM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/ims-capital-management-acquires-new-position-in-humana-inc-hum.html.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.