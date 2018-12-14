IMS Capital Management Invests $114,000 in Allstate Corp (ALL)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1,316.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

NYSE:ALL opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

