IMS Capital Management Invests $59,000 in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMU)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 42.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 215,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMU opened at $15.43 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a $0.2846 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th.

