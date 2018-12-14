IMS Capital Management Purchases New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

