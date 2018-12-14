IMS Capital Management Takes $82,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $289,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.53.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $151.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.37. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

