Incent Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $467.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Incent has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00001303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.02130016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00139753 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00173626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031168 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031333 BTC.

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,599 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

