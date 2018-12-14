Incyte (INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug Jakafi continues to maintain momentum for the company as the underlying patient demand for the drug remains strong. Incyte’s sNDA, seeking a label expansion of Jakafi for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute GVHD, has been accepted for Priority Review by the FDA. The agency has set a target action date of Feb 24, 2019. An approval will further boost sales. The recent FDA approval of Olumiant 2 mg, for which Incyte received a milestone payment from Lilly, is a positive. However, Incyte suffered a setback with failure of the phase III ECHO-301 study, evaluating epacadostat in combination with Keytruda. Further, the approval of the 4mg dose of baricitinib is doubtful. Moreover, Incyte’s dependence on only Jakafi is a concern as well. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus set a $83.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $70.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 214,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,891. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $102.63.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $449.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.34 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.77 per share, with a total value of $68,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,173.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 19,237.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $233,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

