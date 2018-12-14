Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

