Innoviva Inc (INVA) Short Interest Update

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,516,123 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 15,821,357 shares. Currently, 26.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,488,031 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

INVA opened at $17.22 on Friday. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 110.01% and a net margin of 75.67%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Innoviva’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 506.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

