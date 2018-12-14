INSCAPE (INQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of C$21.85 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:INQ traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.37. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852. INSCAPE has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$3.50.

About INSCAPE

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

