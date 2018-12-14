Insider Buying: Aimia Inc (AIM) Insider Acquires 52,300 Shares of Stock

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) insider Mittleman Investment Managemen bought 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,159.00.

Mittleman Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Mittleman Investment Managemen bought 3,700 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,620.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Mittleman Investment Managemen bought 8,400 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 140,000 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$392,000.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 94,100 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,303.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 449,200 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,266,744.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 76,700 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$310,635.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 5,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 2,300 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$7,383.00.

Shares of TSE:AIM opened at C$3.33 on Friday. Aimia Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$4.60.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$372.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aimia Inc will post 0.720000064192777 earnings per share for the current year.

AIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Aimia in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aimia from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aimia from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.64.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

